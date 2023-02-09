The family of a woman who died in a car crash on Friday evening have paid emotional tribute to her, saying her "boundless energy and love of live will stay with us all forever".

Grace Robinson was a passenger in a Jaguar XKR that crashed near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire at around 5pm on Friday.

The 20-year-old, from Wisbech St Mary, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge. She died of her injuries the following day.

In a tribute, her family said: “Precious daughter, beautiful, young, loved by everyone.

"She lit up every room with her smile... her boundless energy and love of life will stay with us all forever. Words fail us.”

The driver of the Jaguar, a 29-year-old man, and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, both from the Wisbech area, remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone who may have seen the single-vehicle crash, or the car beforehand.

