Detectives investigating the murder of a man in a street fight have pleaded with the public not to share footage of the attack on social media.

Officers in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk were called shortly after 12.40pm on Wednesday after a disturbance and found a man seriously injured in Wellington Street. The 23-year-old died at the scene.

Police have yet to make any arrests and the weapon has not been found.

Footage of the confrontation has since been shared widely on social media, after being distributed by a member of the public.

Det Insp Dave McCormack said: “We’re aware CCTV footage of the incident has been published online by a member of the public and is being shared on social media.

"We would ask people not to share this for obvious reasons. Behind this footage is real people; someone has lost their life and a family are left grieving."

A post-mortem examination is taking place to establish how the man died.

Police at the scene in the hours after the fatal stabbing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detectives believe the victim was involved in confrontation with another man on St Peters Road in the town.

Det Insp McCormack added: “We have a team of detectives working on this inquiry and while we’re in the early stages of the investigation, we are following numerous leads.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the people involved to come forward.”

The investigations into the murder have meant a large police presence in the town, given the cordon around the large unexploded bomb in Southtown Road.

Great Yarmouth policing commander Supt Nathan Clark reassured residents that sufficient resources were in place.

“The ongoing major incident didn’t impact our ability to respond, and we have sufficient resources in place and will have a strong police presence in the area.

“We know this incident has caused concern among the local community, especially for such a level of violence to be used in the middle of a street during the day.

"I would like to reassure the public we are working hard behind the scenes to find the person or persons responsible, and we will keep people updated as the investigation progresses.”

A small cordon remains on Wellington Road.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

