A wartime bomb at the centre of a three-day defusing operation has exploded.

The blast was heard across Great Yarmouth in Norfolk at 5pm, shortly after police said they had changed their approach to safely detonating the bomb.

They confirmed that it was not a planned detonation, and that all emergency services had been accounted for.

Footage shot by ITV News Anglia shows a huge explosion with flames and smoke rising, and pieces of debris blown high into the air.

The team in charge had abandoned attempts to cut through the bomb's outer casing earlier on Thursday afternoon, as water from the operation was destabilising the sand barrier built around the 250kg device.

Bomb disposal teams then started on what they said was the "one option" left to them - of slowly burning off the explosive in the hope of making the bomb safe.

But they warned that the operation carried a risk of an "extremely large blast", and warned people to stay outside the 200m cordon.

The bomb was found at Bollard Quay on Tuesday lunchtime during dredging by contractors working on the third river crossing in the town.

It was found to be a metre-long Second World War device, which was assessed to be unstable and unable to be moved.

A huge sand barrier was built around the bomb to minimise any damage from a blast, before work began on separating the trigger and fuse from the explosive charge.

That work had to be halted briefly when it was discovered that two gas mains were running nearby, though it was later assessed to be "highly unlikely" to cause damage.

An aerial view of the sandbox structure which has been compromised by water. Credit: Norfolk Police

Jack Onyett, who lives opposite the quay where the bomb went off, said it was a "very scary" experience.

“When it went off I was a bit worried because my house is so close. I was more worried about my house going up.

"Now it’s all over hopefully we can get back in the next few hours.

"It was very scary. Not many people have seen a World War Two bomb blow up and it was very scary.”

