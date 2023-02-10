Six protesters from the environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil have been convicted for their part in a track invasion during last year's British Grand Prix.

Prosecutors had claimed that the group had risked “serious harm” to Formula 1 drivers and marshals during the stunt, and created a risk of death or personal injury when five of them sat down on Silverstone's Wellington Straight.

A two-week trial at Northampton Crown Court has been shown in-car footage of F1 stars Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon passing three men and two women who were sitting on or being dragged off the track.

Just Stop Oil members David Baldwin, 47, Emily Brocklebank, 24, Alasdair Gibson, 22, Louis McKechnie, 22, Bethany Mogie, 40, and 29-year-old Joshua Smith all denied causing a public nuisance on 3 July.

Brocklebank, of Yeadon, Leeds; Gibson, from Aberdeen; Mogie, from St Albans; McKechnie, from Manchester; and Smith, from Lees in Oldham, went on to the race circuit before being removed by marshals.

Baldwin, of Stonesfield, Oxfordshire, was found in a car park along with glue, cable ties and a Just Stop Oil banner, the court has heard.

All six defendants gave evidence during the trial and denied prosecution claims that they created a risk of harm to themselves, the drivers involved in the race, marshals and the Silverstone community.

The jury returned on Friday afternoon after around two days of deliberations.

They will be sentenced on 31 March.

More follows.

Marshals had to remove the protesters from the track. Credit: PA

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...