A man has admitted manslaughter after attacking a teenager in a town centre in broad daylight.

Braydon Phillips, 19, pleaded guilty on Thursday to attacking 18-year-old Kyle Ghanie on the corner of Abington Street in Northampton town centre on 20 August last year.

The teenager was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but died two days later at University Hospital Coventry.

Police said he had been "punched a number of times" during the attack.

Phillips, previously of Irthlingborough, was charged with manslaughter by Northamptonshire Police and on Thursday pleaded guilty.

He will be sentenced on March 24.

The attack took place in Northampton town centre, where Market Square and Abingdon Street meet. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, Senior Investigating Officer for Northamptonshire Police, said: “This is a tragic case with no winners.

“Though we have had a guilty plea today, no action or words will ever be enough for Kyle’s family, his partner and his friends.

“Every day they still feel his loss with the same pain and grief as they did on that day in August last year.

“My thoughts remain with them and will continue to long after this case has concluded.”

