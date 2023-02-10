Three men have been charged with the murder of a father-of-two who was found dying in a supermarket car park.

Matt Portwood, 42, was found injured in the car park to Iceland in Canvey Island in Essex in the early hours of Saturday morning, and later died.

His family described him as a "devoted and caring father to his children".

Jamie Lewis, 24, of Bensham Lane, Croydon, Keith Aransibia, 59, of no fixed abode, and Keiron Aransibia, 28, of Evelyn Denington Road, London, have each been charged with murder.

Lewis has also been charged with sexual assault on a female and possession of a bladed article in a public place, and both Keith and Kieron Aransibia have also been charged with assault.

They were due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police outside the Haystack pub in Canvey Island. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Earlier this week, his family paid tribute to Mr Portwood, saying he had left behind "two young children who he adored greatly".

"He was a devoted and caring father to his children, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for his children," they said.

“Matt had a love for music, in particular his bass guitar. He also had a love for football, supporting local teams. He was a talented drawer, a talent that he would explore with his children.

They added that he was a "well-known and loved member of the community in Canvey".

“Matt will be truly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. He will forever be in our hearts,” they said.

Police are continuing to appeal for information on 101 or through an online portal.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...