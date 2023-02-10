A female bulldog was found abandoned in "one of the worst conditions" an RSPCA worker had ever seen, the charity said.

The five-year-old dog was found covered in open wounds, believed to be cancerous tumours, in the garden of a house on 22 January.

The dog was taken from the house on Smeeth Road, Marshland St James in Norfolk to the vet. It was then reported to RSPCA.

She was later seen by another vet where it was decided her condition was so bad that she needed to be put down.

Carl Saunders, branch manager of West Norfolk RSPCA, said: “The condition this poor girl had been left in will stay with me forever - it was just heartbreaking to think someone had allowed her to get into this condition.

“She would have been suffering for a prolonged period of time and I cannot comprehend how she was left in such pain and discomfort.

“I have seen many sick dogs who have come to our centre over the years but this poor girl was the worst I have ever seen. Yet despite this, she was such a gentle little girl - it truly is heartbreaking.”

Justin Stubbs, an RSPCA inspector, is investigating the incident and is appealing for help in finding who the dog belonged to.

He said: “The dog was chipped, but the details on it are not up to date. We also think she may have been used for breeding in the past. Therefore I am doing what I can to find who is the owner of this dog."

The animal welfare charity has seen a 25% rise in incidents where animals have been abandoned and a 13% rise in neglect incidents being dealt with by teams.

It believes it could be due to the rising cost of living, as more pets are being abandoned and fewer are being re-homed. It is pleading with people not to abandon their pets.

Mr Stubbs added: “There’s never any excuse to abandon an animal, particularly one in such urgent need of help.”

