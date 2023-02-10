The crucial process of cutting into a huge wartime bomb to disarm it is entering its final stages.

A remote-controlled robot began cutting through the outer casing of the 250kg device in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk on Thursday evening.

That followed a delay of several hours as army bomb disposal experts assessed the danger posed to nearby gas mains on Southtown Road by any controlled explosion.

Bomb disposal teams say the device is currently "unstable" and hope to make it safe before transporting it out to sea to conduct a controlled explosion.

Since it was discovered on Tuesday, they have been building a huge sand-filled blast barrier around the metre-long Second World War bomb.

Army bomb disposal experts examining the bomb on Tuesday before a blast barrier was built around it. Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Police ordered the evacuation of more than 200 homes within a 200m radius of the bomb site at Bollard Quay, and people have since been put up in rest centres or staying with friends and family.

A wider 400m cordon has also been set up, with people there "strongly advised" to move, while airspace over the device has also been closed.

Earlier in the week, police warned that there was a risk of shrapnel injuries and damage to buildings, and said there was a "real possibility" of the bomb going off.

It was discovered on Tuesday lunchtime during dredging by a contractor working on building a third river crossing in the town.

