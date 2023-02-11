Play Brightcove video

Natalie Gray reports on the possible loss of another piece of Banksy's Great British Spraycation

Concerned artists fear that East Anglia is set to lose another unique artwork left by the street artist Banksy during his "Great British Spraycation".

The world famous graffiti artist visited the region in the summer of 2021, spraying artworks in various Norfolk and Suffolk coastal towns.

Several have since been removed and auctioned off and now there are concerns Banksy's giant seagull mural in Lowestoft, Suffolk, could suffer the same fate.

The piece, showing a seagull swooping to eat "chips" out of a skip, appeared on the side of a block of flats on Katwijk Way in August 2021.

The skip, which was filled with polystyrene to represent the chips, was removed recently due to flytipping concerns.

Scaffolding is now covering up the seagull piece. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Scaffolding and plastic sheeting have since been placed over the piece, with locals worried it will be removed.

Former Lowestoft street artist Matt Jones said: "Unfortunately I think that the town has just given their stuff away.

"They've been given a gift and they've sold the gift.

"It's a bit of a shame really - you shouldn't sell things that have been gifted to you."

The owners of the building with the seagull on the side have not responded to ITV News Anglia's request for a comment.

The concerns follow several other Banksy pieces from his East coast visit being removed.

His Sandcastle Girl piece was cut out of the side of a former electrical shop in the town three months after it was painted and auctioned for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Banksy's Sandcastle Girl piece was removed and auctioned three months after it appeared. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A model village in Great Yarmouth then fetched £800,000 at auction, while a rat in a deckchair in Lowestoft was white-washed over soon after it first appeared.

A work entitled We're All In The Same Boat is still at Oulton Broad, but its boat was removed because it was stopping the flow of water.

This Banksy artwork in Suffolk was partially removed over flood concerns. Credit: PA

Artwork of two children in the air on an inflatable boat was removed because it was close to where a child had died on a bouncy castle.

Other pieces in Cromer, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston remain in place.

