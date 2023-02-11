Gas and air has been reintroduced for births at a hospital's maternity unit, weeks after it was suspended over fears it was unsafe.

Nitrous oxide, which is also known as Entonox or gas and air, is now being used again at The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex.

Hospital bosses said there was "no risk" to mothers, babies or staff from the reintroduction of gas and air.

It was suspended at the hospital last month over fears the gas was creating unsafe working conditions for staff on the units.

The withdrawal followed similar concerns at Ipswich Hospital in Suffolk and Basildon Hospital in Essex.

Pregnant patients, who often use gas and air as a pain relief during child birth, told ITV News Anglia they were terrified at the prospect of giving birth without access to the drug.

Ipswich Hospital reintroduced gas and air at its maternity unit last week after new ventilation units were put in place.

Following the re-introduction of gas and air at the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Friday, Joanna Keable, head of midwifery, said: “We now have three mobile gas and air kits in place for women and pregnant people to use.

"We would like as many people as possible to be able to choose gas and air during their labour, however as we currently have a limited number of machines, we may not be able to offer gas and air to everyone who would like to use it at this time.

"We will review and prioritise this on a case-by-case basis.

“There continues to be a range of other pain relief options that our maternity and medical team are discussing with women and pregnant people on an individual basis."

Ms Keable added that permanent gas and air kits had been ordered for the maternity unit.

