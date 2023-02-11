Three men have been arrested after a 23-year-old was fatally stabbed in the chest.

Norfolk Police launched a murder investigation on Wednesday after the man was attacked in St Peters Road, Great Yarmouth, around 12.40pm.

He collapsed in nearby Wellington Road and died at the scene, with a post-mortem examination giving the cause of death to be a single stab wound to the chest.

On Friday night two men were arrested almost 200 miles away from the incident in Leeds by West Yorkshire Police.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder while the 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Both men have been brought back to Norfolk and will be questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

The victim’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, while reassurance patrols will continue over the weekend.

After the attack, Norfolk Police pleaded with the public not to share footage of the incident on social media.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting incident number 176 of 8 February.

