Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash involving an Audi.

Bedfordshire Police were called to the Chequers roundabout in Houghton Regis, near Luton, at around 2.30am on Saturday.

A black Audi had crashed at the roundabout and two men were found with serious injuries.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved and the men were taken to hospital.

Sergeant Luke Jenkins, Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “While this happened in the early hours of the morning, this is a busy area and we hope someone may have seen something or have information which can help our investigation.

“If you saw or heard anything in the run up to this collision, or what happened afterwards, please get in touch with us.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 49 of 11 February.

