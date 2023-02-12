A 'dangerous' man has been jailed after admitting raping and sexually assaulting a child.

Colin Phillips, 56, was sentenced to ten years in jail on Thursday at St Albans Crown Court.

The Stevenage man pleaded guilty to raping a child under 13 and three counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13.

He also admitted four counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, in addition to three counts of making indecent images of a child.

The crimes took place between February 2022 and July 2022, with Hertfordshire Police arresting Phillips on 3 November.

On Thursday he was given a total custody sentence of 14 years, with ten years of this being custodial and four years on licence.

He was also added to the sex offenders’ register and placed under a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Sergeant Dan Osborne, of the Joint Child Protection Investigation Team, said: “A dangerous offender has been removed from the community and put behind bars for despicable behaviour towards children.

“I’d like to highlight the bravery of the victims and families who have supported the investigation to help bring Phillips to justice."

