The family of a "loving grandad" whose death is at the centre of a manslaughter investigation have paid tribute to him.

Emergency services were called to Hemel Hempstead at around 8pm on 1 February after reports a man was trapped under his car.

Andrew Jellis, 49, from Hemel Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene in Thumpers.

His family paid tribute to him and said in a statement: “As a family, we are beyond devastated and heartbroken.

"Andrew was the most incredible, kind and loving son, partner, dad and grandad.We loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family.”

Police are continuing their inquiries to establish the circumstances around the collision andanyone with information is being asked to come forward.

A 30-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He hasbeen bailed pending further inquiries.

