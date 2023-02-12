An arrest has been made after a group chased a man down the street armed with baseball bats in broad daylight.

The incident happened on Sheepen Road in Colchester just after 3pm on Saturday, where three men were seen chasing a man while armed with weapons.

The identity of the man who was being chased is not known, but a 34-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the investigation.

He has been bailed and the investigation is ongoing.

Sheepen Road, where the chase took place, has a retail park and the Colchester Institute college.

Essex Police said: "We are appealing to anyone in the Hillyfields area and Sheepen Road area of Colchester, who may have witnessed something or have any further information to contact us and assist with this investigation."

Anyone with any mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 720 of 10 February.

