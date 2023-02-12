The RNLI's oldest serving all-weather lifeboat has been retired.

Doris M Mann of Ampthill has been the lifeboat at Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, since July 1990.

In its 32 years and 6 months of service, the charity's lifeboat has saved 37 lives and helped 303 people.

However, on Sunday hundreds of people turned out at Wells Quay to say goodbye and watch the lifeboat's final journey.

Sea shanties were sung, with the charity praising a "fantastic turnout".

The station's crew gave the lifeboat a fitting farewell. Credit: Mark Frary RNLI

'Doris', which has been the Wells lifeboat since July 1990, is being replaced by a new all-weather lifeboat - the Duke of Edinburgh.

The retiring lifeboat was launched 699 times.

Peter Rainsford, Chair of Wells Lifeboat Management Group, said: ‘Naturally we are very sad to be saying farewell to Doris.

"She has served us proudly for over 32 years and she will be greatly missed."

