Prince William thanked NHS workers during a surprise visit to a hospital.

The Prince of Wales made an "informal, private visit" to Ipswich Hospital with the East of England Ambulance Service on Friday.

He met staff in the emergency department and "found out more about our local NHS", the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust tweeted.

The Trust said: "It’s not everyday the future king drops in!

"Thanks to Prince William for visiting NHS staff at Ipswich Hospital today.

The Prince 'thanked staff' while visiting. Credit: ESNEFT/Twitter

"The Prince thanked staff and found out more about our local NHS."

Staff reportedly were not told the Prince was visiting beforehand, with many posing for pictures.

A Twitter account for staff at the NHS trust said: "Thanks to everyone who welcomed Prince William today.

"A day many of you will remember for a very long time."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...