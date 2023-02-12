Three Extinction Rebellion protesters have been fined after blocking access to the research centre of a global energy giant.

Around a dozen climate change protesters targeted the Schlumberger Cambridge Research site on Charles Babbage Road on 14 and 15 March 2022.

Starting at 6am, they set up a large pink boat, a fake oil rig and tents to block access to one of the research centres of the world's largest offshore drilling company.

The front and rear entrances were blocked and a padlock was placed on a gate.

On 15 March, police asked the protesters to leave under Section 69 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Jamie Goodland, 33, of Vicarage Close, Swaffham Bulbeck, Annie Hoyle, 29, of Fair Street, Cambridge, and Christopher Ford, 45, of Carlton Way, Cambridge, refused to comply and were arrested.

Ford also caused criminal damage to a fence with pink paint.

All three denied the charges against them but Ford was found guilty of criminal damage as well as Section 68 and 68 public order offences.

Goodland was found guilty of criminal damage and a Section 68 public order offence, while Hoyle was found guilty of a Section 68 public order offence.

On Wednesday at Cambridge Magistrates' Court, Ford and Goodland each received fines totalling £822 while Hoyle was fined a total of £622.

All received 12-month conditional discharges.

Ch Insp Paul Ormerod of Cambridgeshire Police said: “We recognise the importance of the right to protest but it must be within the law.

“These protesters were warned multiple times that their actions were disrupting the lawful activity of a business, but they chose to ignore police officers.

“We will continue to balance the right of people to protest with the right of people to go about their lawful work."

