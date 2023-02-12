Play Brightcove video

The water is lapping at front doors of homes in the village of Clapham (Credit: Phillipa Simms).

Villagers say their homes are at risk of flooding because of a burst water main that has been spilling for over 24 hours.

The flooding has taken over Clapham's High Street in Bedfordshire, with thousands of gallons of water approaching the front doors of nearby houses.

The parish council have slammed what they say is a "lack of response" to the incident, but Anglian Water said they were "doing their best" to resolve the issue.

The 12-inch water main burst at the Oakley Road junction of the village near Bedford's High Street on Saturday morning.

Videos show a significant amount of water covering the road, with locals claiming 'bow waves' were being caused by cars driving through the floods.

The village pub's cellar has flooded. Credit: Phillipa Simms

The cellar of the nearby Fox & Hounds pub has been flooded and cars are stood in water at a Suzuki forecourt.

Phillipa Simms, Chair of Clapham Parish Council, said: "Clapham Parish Council and the residents affected by the disastrous situation are appalled at the lack of response from Anglian Water Authority."

The burst water main in Clapham, which Anglian Water says it is fixing. Credit: Phillipa Simms

An Anglian Water spokesperson said they were aware that the main had deteriorated and were "doing their best" to fix the issue.

However, they said they first had to fix a gas leak that was found.

