Campaigners fighting to save a 150-year-old oak tree have had to admit defeat as contractors moved in to cut it down.

Around 30 protesters staged a last-ditch demonstration on the pavement opposite the site in Rochford in Essex but were unable to stop the work going ahead.

They got in the way of a tree shredder as it was wheeled out, and kept up chants from a marquee on the other side of the road.

One told ITV News Anglia: "This tree has been here for as long as I can remember. This tree is part of the community and we've always known it being there."

The 150-year-old tree is being cut down to make way for a new junction and housing development of nearly 700 homes.

Developers Bloor Homes got a High Court injunction to remove the protesters from a camp they had set up around the tree outside Holt Farm School.

Protestors carrying a banner pose in front of the tree as contractors lop the branches Credit: ITV Anglia

Rochford District Council said Bloor had paid compensation of £67,560 for the loss of the tree and a further payment of more than £74,000 to allow extra trees to be planted around its new development.

The developers are also speaking to the two nearby schools about projects to use the remains of the oak tree and a local artist is helping.

Bloor Homes denied the company was putting profits before the environment, and said it had not been possible to build the new junction around the tree.

The oak tree in Rochford before it was cut down Credit: ITV Anglia

A spokesman said: "We are putting over £12m into the community to support local infrastructure, education, medical provision and transport.

"This includes significant compensation and mitigation which has already been paid by us to Rochford District Council specifically for the planting, care and management of many more trees."

