A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in the street.

Felizardo Jose Viera-Balde, 23, died on Wednesday after an altercation in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

Junior Suleimane, 21, who was arrested in Leeds on Friday night and questioned the following day, has now been charged with murder. He also faces a charge of possessing a knife in a public place.

He is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.

Officers were called shortly after 12.40pm to a disturbance in St Peters Road. Mr Viera-Balde was found collapsed in nearby Wellington Road, where he later died of his injuries.

A second man arrested in Leeds on Friday night will also appear in court on Monday.

Jaimes Santos, 43, and of Nelson Road South, Great Yarmouth, is accused of assisting an offender.

Both Suleimane and Santos have been remanded in police custody overnight and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

A 21-year-old man arrested in Loddon in Norfolk on Saturday was questioned by detectives and released on until 11 May pending further inquiries.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Viera-Balde died of a single stab wound to the chest.

After the attack, Norfolk Police pleaded with the public not to share footage of the incident on social media.

