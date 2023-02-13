Police are hunting two masked men after £1,500 worth of pet supplies was stolen from a shop.

The pair are wanted after the theft at Pets at Home in Saffron Walden in Essex in January.

Police said they went into the shop at Knights Park shortly after 2pm on 10 January before stealing dog leads, collars and pet supplements.

They loaded the stolen items into a trolley and left the shop before driving away.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are looking to identify these two men, who we want to speak with in connection with this investigation.

"If you recognise them or have any further information, please contact us."

