A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Essex.

Officers were called to Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at around 11.30pm on Sunday following reports of a boy suffering serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital but died. His family were aware and receiving support from specialist officers, said Essex Police.

In the early hours of Monday, an 18-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Ashley Howard, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This is a tragic incident where a 16-year-old child has lost his life. We have a team of officers working solidly to determine what has happened here and get justice for his family.

“A cordon has been put in place at Waterson Vale and we are likely to remain there for a while while inquiries continue. I know that this may cause disruption however it is vital we understand how this incident happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Waterson Vale or surrounding roads in Chelmsford last night and may have witnessed or heard anything, or anyone who has any further information to contact us to assist with this investigation.”

Police said anyone with information or video footage should quote incident 1321 of 12 February when providing any information.

