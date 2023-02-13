Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a 16-year-old boy have sealed off an area of woodland next to a children's playground in a quiet suburb.

An 18-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of murder after officers were called to Waterson Vale in Chelmsford just before midnight on Sunday after a boy suffered "serious injuries".

Essex Police said that the boy was taken to hospital where he died.

On Monday, neighbours spoke of their shock at the boy's death, as friends and family of the boy came to the scene to leave flowers in his honour.

A police cordon was in place around an area of woodland which borders an open green space in Waterson Vale, which is on a quiet housing estate.

An officer in a white forensic suit appeared to take photographs of a short path that passes through the woodland, from a road to an open area of grass, while a handler led a police sniffer dog around the wooded area.

The woodland has a children's playground beside it where youngsters played on Monday morning.

There is also a new section of playground under construction, behind metal fencing.

Flowers left at the scene in Chelmsford Credit: PA Images

Det Ch Insp Ashley Howard, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "This is a tragic incident where a 16-year-old child has lost his life.

"We have a team of officers working solidly to determine what has happened here and get justice for his family.

"A cordon has been put in place at Waterson Vale and we are likely to remain there for a while while inquiries continue."

"I know that this may cause disruption, however it is vital we understand how this incident happened."

Police want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything in the area last night.

They said the 16-year-old's family were receiving support from specialist officers.

Officers in white suits have been seen collecting evidence in the area Credit: PA Images

Liz Rudgewick, who lives near to the woodland, said she was unaware that anything had happened until 8.30am on Monday when she left her house to go to the gym.

"I'm quite shocked," she said. "It's just a sad state of affairs."

The 55-year-old said that her children would play football on the green space when they were younger.

She said that more than 20 years ago there was a "problem with drugs on the green, but the police sorted all that out and there hasn't been any problem since as far as I'm aware".

A neighbour said it was "just a friendly area", adding: "It's a close-knit community - everybody seems to know one another."

A man who lives nearby said: "We have youngsters sometimes in the park there, the usual sort of noise, especially in summer.

"You hear kids playing loud music, drinking, stuff like that, but nothing like this. It's quite scary."

A woman who lives close to the park said: "There's always noise and stuff over the park.

"It's a park so the holidays and stuff tend to create more kids hanging around."

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 1321 of February 12.

