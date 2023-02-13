Police probing the death of a 16-year-old boy have said they believe it was a targeted attack - as neighbours claimed gangs of youths had been a problem in the area.

A murder investigation was launched after the boy suffered serious injuries following an assault at a green space off Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at around 11.30pm. He was taken to hospital but died.

Police are continuing to question an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A woman who lives nearby said she had heard raised voices and shouting at about 11pm on Sunday.

Bernadette Godson, 56, said the voices were male, she did not know how many there were and it did not go on for long.

A forensic officer carrying out work at the scene. Credit: PA

She said that since Covid-19 restrictions had lifted there had been "problems with gangs of youths, particularly at night, congregating".

She said she had called police and had been asked to keep a log of incidents.

On a previous occasion, she said, a neighbour had "challenged (youths) as to what they're doing in there (the woodland), why are they pulling branches down off trees, why are they lighting fires".

"I'm upset," she said. "It's something that could have been prevented if they'd taken this constant youth behaviour up here with the drug-selling and stuff like that seriously.

"We probably wouldn't be in a situation where somebody lost their life last night."

Specialist officers including detectives from the Serious Crime Directorate and forensic officers remain at the scene, where a cordon is in place whilst inquiries continue.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene on Monday morning. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, head of major crime, said “This is a shocking incident leading to the death of a young boy and I understand that many will be concerned after waking up to this news.

“We are confident that this is an isolated and targeted assault."

Police said specialist teams were likely to remain in the area for the next couple of days in order to continue gathering crucial evidence.

Det Supt Kirby said: “We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Waterson Vale or surround roads in Chelmsford last night and may have witnessed or heard anything to contact us.

"Additionally, anyone with any further information is asked to get in touch. We have launched a Major Incident Public Portal, meaning the public can submit information online, directly to the investigation team.”

Police said anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell footage, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, should get in touch.

Police have been at the scene through the day, gathering information. Credit: PA

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...