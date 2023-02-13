Police want help to find out more about an argument in a cafe which ended with a man falling from a third floor balcony.

The man suffered serious injuries after falling from the balcony at the Coffee Pot cafe in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said the man fell after a row broke out at lunchtime on Wednesday February 8 at the cafe in Dunstable Road.

They said he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The other man involved was described as an Asian man with short black hair and is approximately 5’9”.

Detective Inspector Nick Gardner from Bedfordshire Police said: “These events played out in a public place where lots of people will have witnessed what happened.

“We are trying to understand what happened in the lead up to this altercation, as well as the moments after it.

“If you have any information which can help our inquiries, please come forward and help us."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...