Police are appealing for information after two teenage girls in matching blazers threw bricks from a bridge, breaking a driver's windscreen.

The 13-year-olds in green blazers were seen throwing stones or bricks from the bridge in Sudbury in Suffolk, near the town's Homebase shop.

Police said one object hit a car windscreen on Waldingfield Road, causing it to crack.

The girls were described as both having light hair and wearing green blazers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident at around 16.45 on Friday 3 February or who has dashcam footage or other information that could help the investigations is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/7062/23.

