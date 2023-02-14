A Mini driver spotted swerving all over the road and clipping kerbs has been banned from the road.

Essex Police said the woman was nearly three times the limit when tested on a breathalyser at the scene in Basildon.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Police said: "Vehicle stopped and driver blew 98 [mcgs /100ml breath] . Arrested on suspicion of drink drive and in custody blew 97 and 99."

Police said she was "swerving all over the road and clipping kerbs" and also driving without insurance.

The driver admitted the offences and appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates where she was banned for just over two years and ordered to pay £385 in fines.

