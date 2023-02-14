A father found dying in a supermarket car park had suffered stab wounds to the neck, an inquest has heard.

Matt Portwood, 42, was found fatally injured in the car park of an Iceland supermarket in Canvey Island the early hours of 4 February.

An inquest into his death was opened at Essex Coroner's Court on Monday.

The inquest opening heard how Mr Portwood had been found unresponsive at the entrance to the car park in Furtherwick Road.

An ambulance was called and paramedics attended, but despite their best efforts he could not be saved, and they confirmed his death.

Three men were arrested on 7 February in connection with the killing.

Jamie Lewis, 24, of Bensham Lane, Croydon, Keith Aransibia, 59, of no fixed abode, and Keiron Aransibia, 28, of Evelyn Denington Road, London, E6 have each been charged with murder.

The police investigation into Mr Portwood's death is continuing.

The inquest heard a forensic post-mortem examination was carried out on 5 February at Southend mortuary by Dr Fitzpatrick-Swallow, a consultant forensic pathologist, who gave a provisional cause of death of stab wound to the neck.

Police outside the Haystack pub in Canvey Island. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The inquest was adjourned to a date following the completion of the police investigation.

In a statement following his death, Mr Portwood's family said: “Matt leaves behind his two young children who he adored greatly. He was a devoted and caring father to his children, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for his children.

“Matt had a love for music, in particular his bass guitar. He also had a love for football, supporting local teams.

"He was a talented drawer, a talent that he would explore with his children. Matt was a well-known and loved member of the community in Canvey."

