Police are hunting violent burglars who a hit a young mother in the face before searching her children's bedroom as they slept.

The two men burst into a house at Gunthorpe in Peterborough demanding to know where the woman, 20, kept her jewellery.

The pair, who were wearing beanie hats and scarves on their faces, entered the house in Colliers Mews at about 7.40pm on 17 January.

Police said one of the men asked where her jewellery was kept while the other man went into her children’s bedroom while they were asleep and began searching.

The victim’s bedroom was also searched and after the two men had left, she realised they had stolen her car keys, door key, cupboard keys and a bank card.

Both of the men were described as pale, with one of large build and the other of slim build.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Peterborough.

Anyone with information should report it through the force website using reference 35/4298/23.

