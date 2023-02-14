A health watchdog found dried blood on a fridge shelf at an Essex care home.

Inspectors from Braintree District Council gave the Willowmead Residential Home in Hatfield Pevere a one-star food hygiene rating after finding the blood and a number of other safety issues.The home cares for us to sixty people including some who have dementia.

The inspectors said the care home needed "major improvement" relating to food safety management and general improvements were needed relating to hygienic food handling.Willowmead, which is part of the Gold Care Homes, was visited by inspectors in October last year but the details of the report have only just been revealed by a Freedom of Information request submitted by EssexLive.In the report produced by Braintree District Council instances of "wrapped cooked ham being stored on a shelf in the raw meat fridge by sausages", while "the shelf was very dirty with what looked like dried blood" was found by inspectors.

They also deemed the premises and equipment not to be in a good condition.The report said: "There was a failure to control hazards included [sic] cross-contamination, storage of raw and ready to eat meat together, inadequate cleaning and disinfection, no soap at wash hand basin, dirty hand contact points and equipment, and inadequately trained staff."The report did, however, find that the care home had a "generally satisfactory" level of cleanliness and condition of facilities.The most recent visit to Willowmead by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission, which assessed the care given to residents, was in August 2022 and returned a verdict that the home 'required improvement', specifically relating to safety and management.A spokesperson for the care home said: "At Gold Care Homes, the safety and wellbeing of residents is always our first priority. As a responsible care provider, our staff work hard every day to enhance the lives of our residents by bringing them joy, happiness and fulfilment."We are very sorry that on this occasion, the high standards that we hold ourselves to were not met. The issues highlighted in this report were addressed immediately as per the findings of subsequent visits with the Food Standards Agency. We continue to support our hard working staff as they sustain these improvements and look forward to regaining our 5 stars at our next inspection."

