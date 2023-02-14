A four-year-old girl is spending her school holidays taking part in a sponsored litter-pick to raise money for people affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Since breaking up for half-term on Friday, Eliza Cooper has been out every night picking up rubbish with her dad Andrew Cooper on their estate in Sprowston, near Norwich.

Eliza wanted to do something to help after seeing the advert from the Disasters Emergency Committee which was broadcast on television on Thursday evening.

She initially set herself a target of £250, but has already raised more than £700 in the space of just a few days.

The earthquakes left a trail of devastation.

Eliza is planning to continue litter-picking until she returns to her local primary school on Monday.

"I wanted to help because houses were falling on top of people," she told ITV News Anglia.

"It makes me feel happy to know that I'm helping people."

Eliza and her dad Andrew. Credit: ITV News Anglia

More than 33,000 people are now known to have died after the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes struck nine hours apart in south-eastern Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Search teams are still sifting through the rubble in what is increasingly becoming an operation to recover bodies.

Eliza's dad Andrew said that his young daughter is always thinking about how she can help others.

"Eliza always wants to help people," he said.

"She was instrumental in our family's decision to have a family from Ukraine come and live with us. She always wants to help and this is just another thing that Eliza wanted to do. She wanted to tie in an environmental issue with also helping the earthquake appeal."

