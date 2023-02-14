The family of a man stabbed to death in a seaside town in broad daylight have paid tribute to him, saying he "was just a child".

Felizardo Jose Vieira Balde's family also said that the sharing of footage of the fatal attack on social media has added to their heartbreak, and called on people to stop spreading it.

The 23-year-old died from a single stab wound in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk on Wednesday, after an altercation in St Peter's Road.

He collapsed in Wellington Road and despite the attention of paramedics was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said: “Felizardo was a son, brother, nephew, and uncle. There are no words to describe our heartbreak losing him in the way we have.

“The trauma we are suffering has been compounded by the insensitive sharing of footage showing the incident and we respectfully ask that this stops so we can grieve and try coming to terms with our loss."

Police had already pleaded with people not to share footage of the attack.

Police at the scene of the stabbing on Wednesday, 8 February. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“Felizardo was just a child and should not have been taken from us so young," added his family.

"We know Felizardo was well loved in the community and realise there is upset and some anger at what has happened, but we urge others to allow the police and courts to see justice is served in the proper way.

"No other family should go through the devastation that we, as a family, are enduring.”

Two men have since been charged with offences in connection with his murder and have appeared in court.

Junior Suleimane, 21, who was arrested in Leeds on Friday night and questioned the following day, has been charged with murder and was due to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday. He also faces a charge of possessing a knife in a public place.

Jaimes Santos, 43, and of Nelson Road South, Great Yarmouth, is accused of assisting an offender and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on 13 March.

