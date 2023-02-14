A teenager who died following an attack in a quiet suburb has been described as a “kind and loving young man”.

Police have named the 16-year-old who was found fatally injured in Chelmsford on Sunday night as Andy Wood.

He was found injured close to green space off Waterson Vale at around 11.30pm, and taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

In a statement, the teenager's family said: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people. His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

Police said the family would like to be left to grieve in peace and asked that people avoid speculating on social media about the circumstances surrounding the death.

An 18 year-old man from Chelmsford arrested on suspicion of his murder remains in custody.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...