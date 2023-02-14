Play Brightcove video

The Prince of Wales delighted a group of schoolchildren with an impromptu video call while he was touring a hospital - poking fun at the cupcakes which had been made for his visit.

Footage of the call, which has gone viral on TikTok, emerged in a video posted on the site by one of the teenagers in Colchester.

Prince William was sitting with one of the pupils' mothers during a visit to Ipswich Hospital last week.

The teenagers can be heard laughing as he makes a series of jokes during the short video call to one of their phones.

The Prince laughs and giggles as he chats to the teenagers on the video call Credit: Hannah Wickison/TikTok

The Prince was with Kerry Gaskin, a manager at the East of England Ambulance Service, who had made a batch of special cupcakes for his visit.

He says: "Your mother's feeding me her cakes," before holding one up to the camera and joking: "They're not very good!"

The teenagers laugh and William tells them: "I've told her she wouldn't win Bake Off."

However the East of England Ambulance Service tweeted a pictures of the cakes saying thank you to Ms Gaskin and adding: "Mary Berry would be proud. Think it's fair to say the prince loved them!"

The video was posted on TikTok by Hannah Wickison and has been viewed nearly 700,000 times.

During the call, the Prince draws attention to a boy who looks like Ed Sheeran, saying: "Who's the guy, to the corner?" as the others all laugh.

William also asks them: "Are you guys doing any work?" to which they reply no, explaining they are on their lunch break.

The call was made while Prince William was paying a surprise visit to Ipswich Hospital to thank NHS workers on Friday.

Staff reportedly were not told the Prince was visiting beforehand.

Many posed for pictures with him during the visit.

The Prince of Wales made an "informal, private visit" to the hospital. Credit: ESNEFT/Twitter

