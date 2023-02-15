A burglar who stole building supplies worth £10,000 was caught when he was spotted carrying four radiators away from a house under renovation.

Mohammed Nasarat, 31, was jailed for three years after the court heard his thefts had seriously hindered work on the house.

Nasarat broke into the two-storey house in Green Lane in Peterborough for the first time on 11 September last year.

He got in through a back window and stole floor tiles, doors, extractor fans, copper piping and worktop surfaces, putting them in a large bin and wheeling them away.

Nasarat had been caught on CCTV taking the bin from a nearby communal area in Green Lane.

Two days later, on 13 September, Nasarat visited the house again, this time taking four radiators but leaving them outside.

A witness saw Nasarat carrying the radiators from the property and challenged him, at which point he claimed he was "working on the house”.

The witness did not believe him, and took a video of him before contacting the homeowner.

He then tried to hide the radiators, but a coat found with them carried traces of Nasarat's DNA.

Nasarat, of Henry Street in Peterborough, denied two counts of burglary.

After a six-day trial at Huntingdon Law Courts, he was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison.

Det Con Matt Reed said: “Nasarat stole thousands of pounds worth of equipment which seriously hindered the progress of a house renovation, and he showed no remorse for the victim.

“The fact Nasarat pleaded not guilty, even after he was seen on CCTV footage, and by the witness, shows how cowardly he is, and I hope he takes the next three years to reflect on his actions in prison.

“I would like to thank the witness her help throughout the investigation. Her efforts were not missed as she was also commended by the judge for her public spirit and courage in confronting Nasarat at the scene."

