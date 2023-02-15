Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 10-year-old boy who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Shmail was last seen was last seen in the Campbell Park area of Milton Keynes at about 11am on Tuesday.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with short black hair.

When he went missing, he was wearing a dark navy coloured hoody, blue trousers, and red, white and black Nike trainers.

Shmail also has links to the Camden area of London, said Thames Valley Police.

Police have appealed directly to Shmail. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Det Ch Insp Aidan Donohoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are concerned for Shmail’s welfare so I am appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch."

He also made a direct appeal to the 10-year-old.

“I want to appeal to Shmail to get in touch with police so we can check you’re safe and well. You are not in any trouble," he said.

Anyone with information should report it through the police website, quoting reference number 43230069840, or to the independent charity Missing People on 116 000.

