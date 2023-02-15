The homes of two convicted firearms dealers will be auctioned off to pay back part of an £800,000 court order imposed after police investigated the gains from their crimes.

Muzaffer Ali, 45, and Khalid Hussain, 54, from Luton were both jailed in 2017 after being found guilty of conspiracy to import guns and ammunition.

Ali received a life sentence, and Hussain was jailed for 19 years.

After the initial operation, specialist financial investigators from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit began inquiries into the money the two men had made from their criminal activities.

At a confiscation hearing in August, Ali was ordered to pay back £800,000 within three months or receive a further six years in prison. Hussain was also subject to a confiscation hearing, and on 5 August was ordered to pay back £35,000 within three months, or receive another nine months in prison.

After an outstanding balance of over £400,000 was identified at a hearing on 6 February, investigators used legislation allowing them to seize two properties owned by the pair allowing them to auction them to raise the money. The outstanding debt must be dealt with within six months.

Police found Ali owned a property in Bletchley and another in Luton, with Hussain having a stake in a separate Luton house. The pair also owned another property in Luton.

Det Insp John Tacey, from the ERSOU regional asset recovery team, said: “As part of the ERSOU investigation, we identified a number of assets held by both men that had been purchased with money they’d gained from their illegal activity.

"Although Ali and Hussain have been brought to justice for their crimes, this is the next step in ensuring criminality does not pay and that proceeds of crime are confiscated.”

Det Sgt James Morgan, from ERSOU, said: “This investigation shows the lengths our investigators are willing to go to ensure convicted criminals are forced to repay the money they made through illicit means.

“The properties will now head to auction to recoup the money they owe. If there is still an outstanding amount, we will continue to follow all investigative avenues to get this returned.”