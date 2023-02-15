A museum in Norfolk says it's going to be the first in the UK to introduce a universal 'pay if and what you can' ticketing system across all its galleries.

The Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia in Norwich says it wants to break down the traditional boundary between its permanent collections and temporary exhibition pricing. Until now temporary exhibitions cost £14 while access permanent galleries is free.

The Sainsbury Centre collections are housed in a space framed building designed by Norman Foster. When it was opened in the 1970's it was the largest open plan museum space in the UK.

Museum managers hope that the original ambition of empowering people to find their own pathway to art will be re-invigorated by the new policy.

The museum houses what is said to be one of the most diverse art collections in the UK, with thousands of works to enjoy from across the globe spanning 5000 years from prehistory through to contemporary.

Sainsbury Centre Executive Director Jago Cooper says: “Our ambition is to enable and encourage more people to visit and enjoy one of the most genre-defying art museums in the world.

An open and dynamic arts landscape across the whole museum provides a better experience for everyone who visits us. This is just the first of several transformations the Sainsbury Centre will be undergoing in preparation for a major relaunch in April 2023.”

The new 'pay if and what you can’ system will be introduced on 12 March 2023.