Car thieves who stole and sold on cars worth more than £1.5m have been targeted by police in two days of raids.

The gang stole vehicles including Mitsubishi Outlanders, Hyundai, Land Rovers and Range Rovers in London, Essex and Hertfordshire over a four-year-period, said police.

Eighteen people accused of being part of the network were arrested on February 1 and 15.

The Metropolitan Police said one of the vehicles was taken with a baby inside and abandoned at the side of the road.

Investigators said that the gang disguised the cars using cloned details from other vehicles, and sold them on to unsuspecting members of the public.

Det Con David Van Der Valk said: “This organised criminal network has been operating pretty much undeterred for the past four years while stealing vehicles, primarily in London, Hertfordshire and Essex.

“The sale of the cloned vehicles has a significant financial impact on individuals from all around the UK, with stolen vehicles recovered as far afield as Glasgow.”

The force investigated for a year before carrying out the raids this month.

Those arrested were three women and 15 men aged between 30 and 60, 10 of whom have been charged with various offences including conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

During one of the raids on Wednesday, officers found a firearm believed to be an adapted air gun.

Det Sgt Danny Cooper, of the Specialist Crime Command, said: “This group were very organised and prolific in their activities, causing significant loss and hardship to their victims, while making significant financial gains for themselves.

“The arrests and subsequent charges are the result of many hours on investigation spanning the course of a year during which the defendants were both identified and linked to this crime network.”

