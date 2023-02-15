More than 100 people have turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of a teenager who died after being stabbed through the heart.

Sixteen-year-old Harley Barfield was stabbed on 9 January following an altercation in a car park in Haverhill in Suffolk.

Schoolchildren, friends and family paid tribute to Harley as his funeral cortege passed through the town.

Dozens then gathered in the market square, where the service from St Mary's Church on the High Street was broadcast to crowds.

Around 100 people turned out to listen to Harley Barfield's funeral service in Haverhill. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Paying tribute shortly after his death, Harley's mum Bernice said: “My baby boy Harley had the biggest blue eyes and the biggest smile.

"His laugh was infectious and heard often with his constant clowning around. I love you to the moon and back son. Rest in peace.”

Harley's Dad Darryl described Harley as his "mini-me", adding, "I miss him with the whole of my heart, especially our 8pm telephone calls every night. I will look up to the stars every night and say: “I love you, goodnight son”.

In the wake of Harley's death, people in Haverhill lit candles in their homes and shared the images on social media in a vigil for the teenager.

Harley with his father Darryl. Credit: Suffolk Police

Last month a post mortem examination found he had suffered several stab wounds - one of which was to his heart.

A teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested shortly after the incident and subsequently charged with his murder. He will appear again at Ipswich Crown Court on 10 March.