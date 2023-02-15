A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Chelmsford.

Andy Wood died in hospital following a serious assault near a green space off Waterson Vale at around 11.30pm on Sunday 12 February.

Investigating officers have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with Andy’s death.

Elijah Clark, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford has been charged with murder, ABH, and possession of a pointed article.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday 16 February).

Officers also arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with this investigation. He remains in custody.

In a statement, the teenager's family said: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people. His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020123Q43-PO1

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...