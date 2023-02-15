Thousands of pounds have been raised for a mum-of-three who died while seven months pregnant.

Zoe Green, 26, from Kettering died last week from a cardiac arrest, and friends have created a fundraising page to try to help her family.

Posting on the site, organiser Kelly Mercer said: "Please please share this to friends and families so we can help the family at this awful time.

"Much appreciated, however small, as I know times are hard for everyone at the moment - but it all helps."

Ms Green's unborn child also died.

An appeal to help the family, including her three children, has already raised nearly £3,500.

The fundraisers said the money would go towards covering the costs for Ms Green's funeral and be put towards the children's future.

They said: "If we could all donate a small amount to help towards the funeral and for the children's futures.

"We will also will be doing other fundraising things in the next few weeks to raise some money as well, so keep an eye out for when you can buy the tickets and if you can donate any prizes let me know, please."

People making donations paid tribute on the fundraising page.

One said: "So sorry for the huge loss."

Another said: "Sleep tight Darling, sending love and strength to your family xxx."

