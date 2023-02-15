Police are increasing patrols after the death of a 16-year-old, who was described as a "kind and loving young man".

Andy Wood was found injured near a playground in the Waterson Vale area of Chelmsford on Sunday, and later died.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident and have been carrying out extra patrols in the area and speaking to residents to provide reassurance to local the local community.

Andy Wood was described as "kind and loving" by his family. Credit: Essex Police/Family photo

Det Supt Rob Kirby, head of major crime, said: “My thoughts, and those of everyone at Essex Police, are with Andy’s family at this unbelievably difficult time.

“I know this incident has caused concern in the community and we have carried out additional high visibility patrols in the area alongside our colleagues from Chelmsford City Council."

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and any footage of the altercation, which happened in a green area off Waterson Grove.

Officers carrying out joint patrols with Karen Buttress, community safety lead officer from Chelmsford City Council. Credit: Essex Police

Earlier this week the teenager's family said: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people. His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

Police said the family wanted to grieve in peace and asked people to avoid speculating on social media about the circumstances surrounding the death.

An 18-year-old man from Chelmsford arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.