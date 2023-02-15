A man “fascinated by extreme-right views” possessed terrorist material which details the construction of explosive devices, a court has heard.

The 25-year-old - referred to as S Forster because of a court order - has denied three counts of possessing terrorist publications after police searched his flat on 6 April last year.

The material would likely be “useful” to someone “committing or preparing an act of terrorism”, prosecutors said as they opened a trial at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Forster, from Norwich, had joined the Army in May 2016 but was “ultimately deemed unsuitable” after engaging in “extreme-right rhetoric”, the court heard.

He was also excluded from college because of his views in May 2013 and visited gun websites from February to March 2022.

Ben Lloyd, prosecuting, said: “In May 2022, he said in summary that he accepted that he had been involved with the far right since he was aged about 13.

“His interest had been in EDL and National Action (NA), which at school led to him being referred to Prevent.

“He had engaged with Prevent for about seven months. He had briefly joined the army but was discharged due to his association with National Action.

“When NA was legal, he had been involved in printing off posters for them. In the past, he described himself as being ‘obsessed’ with right wing culture.”

When police officers searched his home last year, they discovered on Forster’s phone a 24-page document named Middle Eastern Terrorist – Bomb Designs, which “details the construction” of a number explosive devices, Mr Lloyd told the court.

Officers also found The Advanced Anarchist Arsenal downloaded on his mobile device, which includes “viable instructions for the manufacture of explosive substances”.

A hard copy book called US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook which “contained clear instructions for the manufacture of explosive substances”, was also found.

Mr Lloyd said: “It was material of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

“The defendant knew he had this material; he was aware of the kind of information the items contained.”

He added: “This material shows that the defendant was fascinated by extreme right views. In fact, the prosecution says this material shows that he shared those views and beliefs himself.

“He also had an interest in weapons, things like guns, knives, and explosives. It is why he looked at and downloaded the material onto his telephone.”

Forster has pleaded guilty to possessing an item called the DIY Sheet Metal Self-Loading Pistol – Practical Scrap Metal Small Arms, an “illustrated guide” for producing a firearm.

Mr Lloyd said the defendant may argue he clicked on the documents but did not intend to download them and that he acquired the book from the internet.

He went on: “The prosecution say those suggestions are untenable. The defendant knowingly obtained and stored this material.

“It is not plausible to suggest he did not know he had the material. Even if he did there can be no reasonable excuse for possessing any of the items.”

The trial continues.

