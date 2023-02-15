Bodyworn camera footage shows police chasing down a drug dealer who fled from them - and then sprayed an officer with his own pepper spray.

Shaxawan Beker is also seen trying to throw drugs worth £12,000 over the top of a shop as he runs from officers who stopped his car during a routine check.

Officers had first come across the 26-year-old as the red Audi A3 in which he was a passenger was blocking a street in the Millfield area of Peterborough.

When one officer saw cling film wraps of drugs in the footwell, Beker ran into Lincoln Road, ignoring warnings from the pursuing officer that he had a Taser.

Watch police officers chasing down Shaxawan Beker - as he tries to throw £12,000 of drugs over a building

Beker, of Essendyke in Bretton, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after charges including admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine and assault with intent to resist arrest.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon - the officer’s CS spray - and possession of cannabis, all related to the events on 2 September 2021.

Once the officer caught up with Beker, the pair grappled with each other, prompting the officer to press the emergency assistance button on his police radio as Beker managed to force him to the ground.

As the officer used his incapacitant spray, Beker punched him in the face and tried to grab his Taser.

He then grabbed the spray and directed it into the officer's eyes.

A colleague then intervened and arrested Beker, as well as recovering the package he had thrown away.

CCTV images from a shop show Shaxawan Beker throwing a package of cocaine worth £12,000 over a house. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Another package containing about £2,500 of cocaine was found in the Audi, along with boxes of illegal cigarettes, resulting in the arrest of driver Soran Abdullah.

The pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.

Abdullah, of Robert Rayner Close, Orton Longueville, was handed a two-year conditional discharge and must pay £1,000 in costs after admitting two counts of possession of cocaine and acquiring criminal property - the cigarettes on which duty had not been paid.

Det Con Gordon Logan, who investigated, said: “Beker knew he was in trouble as he had a substantial amount of class A drugs on him, and it was clear he wanted to do anything he could to avoid arrest.

“Thankfully, the officer did not sustain any serious injuries, however this was an incredibly frightening incident.

“As police officers, we accept there is an increased level of risk each day we come into work – it is our duty to protect the public from people like Beker. However, it is not acceptable to be assaulted in the line of duty.

“The incident drew a large crowd and while many people stood and filmed, there were a few people who came to the officers’ aid and helped – I would like to thank those people for the compassion they showed and assistance.”

