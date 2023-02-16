A small group of anti-monarchy protestors joined a throng of crowds to greet King Charles as he visited Milton Keynes.

The King was there to officially mark the new city status, which was awarded as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, was due to join him but had to cancel after catching Covid.

King Charles greeting the crowds Credit: ITV News Anglia

King Charles began his visit with a reception at The Church of Christ the Cornerstone, which was opened by his late mother more than 30 years ago.

In the crowd outside, Tamsin Forsey, the reigning Ms Milton Keynes, had a rather unusual gift for His Majesty- a tin of baked beans.

"Apparently 57 years ago when he was last in MK, a little boy didn't have anything to give him, so he reached into his mum's shopping bag and presented him with a tin of beans.

"So we're going to try and recreate that moment" she said.

Tamsin Forsey was hoping to recreate history with this tin of beans. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It was an apt offering ahead of the King's next stop, the Milton Keynes Food Bank, to learn about their work supporting thousands of families across the city.

"It's vital that small independent charities like ours do have the focus put on them, we know that food banks are in the news an awful lot, we know that people are aware of their existence and the need for them at the moment, but we think it's very important to shine that light wherever we can" Louisa Hobbs from the Food Bank said.

"Firstly, so that people can help us and perhaps donate to us to keep us going, but also, secondly, so that people that need help know that they can come to us for support, that they can come somewhere local and not have to struggle in silence."

