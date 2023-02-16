Police turned up at the scene of a drink-driver's crash - after his own's car crash detection system alerted the authorities.

Carl Mercieri, 32, was over the drink-drive limit after a night out when he crashed his car, driving it over a roundabout, through a fence and into a tree.

The impact triggered his BMW 1 Series's in-car alarm system, which then alerted a call centre in Spain of the collision - who then contacted Northamptonshire Police.

Officers were deployed to crash on the A6183 in Kettering and found a 27-year-old passenger trapped in the car with life-threatening injuries. Mercieri was located in the bushes between the vehicle and the roundabout.

At Northampton Crown Court, Mercieri, of Station Road, Kettering, was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, court costs and victim surcharge.

The crash happened between 12.30am and 1am on 27 April 2022 at the A6183's roundabout junction with Stamford Road in Kettering.

The car was sent flying over a grass bank and through a wooden fence, before colliding with a tree, said police.

Mercieri sustained serious injuries in the crash, and both men were taken to University Hospital Coventry where they received life-saving surgery.

He gave a blood sample which gave a reading of 104 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.

PC Nick Timms of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Mercieri’s selfish actions has changed the life of his friend forever. The serious injuries which he sustained because of this traumatic incident has caused him long-term issues which he has to live with on a day-to-day basis.“Through his own fault, Mercieri will live with the consequences of the decisions he made on that night. Not only the impact it has had on his friend but his own livelihood. He now has a criminal record and no licence for three years."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know