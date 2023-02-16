A family-of-four have been left homeless after a fire that was started by a portable heater.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Turner Road in Colchester just before 8.30am on Wednesday.

It is believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault in a portable heater.

Station manager Terry Maher from Colchester Fire Station said: “In what was a frightening moment for the residents, who were in the room with the heater when it caught alight, they acted quickly to get out of the house to safety.

"The fire and smoke spread rapidly and their quick escape saved their lives.

The extent of the damage is clearly visible. Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

“If there is a fire in your home, it’s so important to get yourself out of the house as quickly and as safely as you can and to call the fire service.

"If you can and it is safe to do so, try to close doors to rooms on your way out of the house to help prevent the fire and smoke spreading.

“Like many people this winter, the residents had been using a portable heater to keep the room they were in warm and we’d like to highlight how important it is to stay with the heaters while they are on just in case there is a fault or they catch nearby materials alight.

"Keep the heaters well away from anything they can catch alight like furniture or curtains and washing etc.”

