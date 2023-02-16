Police have sealed off part of a town centre after a teenage girl was seriously sexually assaulted.

The attack took place between 10pm on Wednesday and 1am on Thursday, in an alleyway between St Stephens Church Lane and Upper Brook Street in Ipswich.

Police have cordoned off the area as an investigation begins circumstances. Officers are also reviewing nearby CCTV footage.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers, while officers carry out patrols in the area.

Forensic officers carrying out a search of the area. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Officers investigating the assault are particularly keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the location last night and saw or heard anything suspicious.

People are asked to quote crime reference 37/9430/23 via the website.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...